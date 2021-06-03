Travis Elementary on lock out, police investigating incident nearby

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Travis Elementary school is on lock out under a precaution as the El Paso Police Department investigates an incident nearby in South Central El Paso.

Officials are asking parents to go to the cafeteria of the school to pick up students “away from police activity.”

Police say they began investigating an incident involving deadly conduct on the 3800 block of Johnson Avenue.

This story will be updated.

