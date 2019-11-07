Trash and recycling schedule changes in effect during Thanksgiving weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city’s Environmental Services Department is making changes to its trash and recycling schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

People who have their trash and recycling bins collected on Thursday or Friday, will instead, have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Monday, Dec. 2nd.

The Environmental Services Department launched its, “Roll it to Monday” outreach campaign to help remind customers about the changes.

“For more than 20 years, our drivers have worked during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This year, to give our drivers the chance to enjoy the holiday weekend with their families and friends, we are modifying our Thanksgiving collection schedule,” said Ellen Smyth, City of El Paso Environmental Services Department (ESD).

The Environmental Services Department also said that only gray trash bins will be collected on Dec. 2. Blue bins will be collected until the next regular collection day.

The Greater El Paso Landfill located at 2600 Darrington Road will also be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This includes all Citizen Collection Stations. Both the landfill and Citizen Collection Stations will reopen from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 2.

For a list of the full schedule and other information click here.