Transmountain closing, flooding at Joe Battle and Montana

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation says Transmountain will close going both directions due to debris falling onto the road from runoff coming from the mountain.

TxDOT urges drivers to plan out alternate routes in their drives and to avoid flooding and ponds from using Transmountain Road.

On the Far East Side, TxDOT is advising that there is flooding at Joe Battle South and Montana. Images from TxDOT cameras show vehicles moving through one lane as water collects at the base of a ramp headed South.

Officials urge residents to not drive through ponding areas and floods.

