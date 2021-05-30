UPDATE: Train derailment in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Train derailed in Central El Paso Sunday afternoon with nine cars off the track.

Union Pacific Railway Company spokesperson Robyn Tysver confirmed to KTSM that the train derailed Sunday just after 4:00 p.m. around Missouri Avenue and Laurel Street area.

According to Union Pacific, nine cars that are used for vehicle transport came off the train tracks. All cars were empty at that moment.

Tysver said there were no injuries reported and the cause of derailment is still under investigation.

She said the cleanup crew is currently on the way to the scene.

El Paso Fire Department told KTSM Missouri Avenue westbound and Laurel Street are currently closed off.

