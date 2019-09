EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four people were sent to the hospital after the car they were riding in was struck by a train near Clint.

The collision happened before 3 p.m. near the 12200 block of Alameda Avenue, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

All four passengers were taken to the hospital and the Special Traffic Investigators are working the scene.

Farm Road 1110 and Celum are closed at the railroad as the investigation takes place.