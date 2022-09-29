EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine.

On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun was also found behind the driver’s seat.

The alleged suspects were identified as 33-year-old Jose Cardona, 41-year-old Jaime Guereca and 33-year-old Monica Leu. They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and placed under arrest, under $100,000, a $40,000, and $10,000 bonds respectively.

