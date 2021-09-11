TRAFFIC: Part of McKinley Avenue closed in Central El Paso due to crash involving police vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A portion of McKinley Avenue in Central El Paso is currently closed due to a crash involving a police vehicle.

El Paso police said at 3 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle backed into a patrol car at the 2500 block of McKinley.

Authorities said there were no transports and currently McKinley from Alabama to Oklahoma is closed in order for documentation of the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene documenting the crash due to the fact a police unit was involved.

