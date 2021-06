EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says there is a stalled semi-truck just after Copia on Interstate 10.

The right lane is closed and there is minor backup. The scene is expected to clear in one hour.

Drive safely.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.