TRAFFIC ALERT: Gateway North at Diana closed due to semi-truck collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergency crews are responding to a collision near Gateway North at Diana in Northeast El Paso where a semi-truck is caught on fire.

Crews responded to the collision around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. And, the Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed near the collision close to U.S. 54.

Officials say two vehicles were involved. Two individuals were in a passenger vehicle and one driver was in the semi-truck during the time of the collision.

It is unclear when the lanes will be cleared.

