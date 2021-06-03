Traffic alert: Exit ramp closed at I-10 East and Loop 375

by: Elvia Navarrete

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A portion of I-10 East near Loop 375 and Gateway Blvd. is closed as law enforcement response to an emergency.

Police are investigating a suicide according to a new release. El Paso Police have not released any further details.

This is a developing story and we’ll make sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

