Traffic alert: Exit ramp closed at I-10 East and Loop 375

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A portion of I-10 East near Loop 375 and Gateway Blvd. is closed as law enforcement response to an emergency.

Police are investigating a suicide according to a new release. El Paso Police have not released any further details.

This is a developing story and we’ll make sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

