TRAFFIC ALERT: Doniphan and Frontera Road closed due to pipeline break

Courtesy of El Paso Water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water crews are repairing a broken wastewater line in Northwest El Paso that requires major roadways to be closed.

Traffic is being diverted through a median at Doniphan Dr. and Frontera Road as crews repair a broken wastewater mainline. The northbound lanes will be inaccessible for an unknown period of time.

