TRAFFIC ALERT: Doniphan and Frontera Road closed due to pipeline break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water crews are repairing a broken wastewater line in Northwest El Paso that requires major roadways to be closed.
Traffic is being diverted through a median at Doniphan Dr. and Frontera Road as crews repair a broken wastewater mainline. The northbound lanes will be inaccessible for an unknown period of time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: The two northbound lanes of Doniphan Drive at Frontera Road are closed until further notice. Traffic is being diverted through the median on Doniphan Dr. EPWater crews are working to repair a broken wastewater main. Please follow traffic control signs. pic.twitter.com/wDmcVUGp97— El Paso Water (@EPWater) August 27, 2021