Traffic Alert: Crash closes I-10 east at Eastlake exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An early morning crash on I-10 eastbound at Eastlake is forcing all motorists to exit the interstate Monday morning.

The crash happened around 2:18 a.m. according to emergency dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the scene. The incident appears to involve at least two vehicles, according to TxDot cameras from the area.

Eastbound traffic must exit at Eastlake until further notice. KTSM will update this story as additional information becomes available.