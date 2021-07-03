TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision on Interstate 10 and Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation says a collision occurred near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Transmountain Road.

All lanes are closed and there is minor backup, according to an update from the state agency. Clearing time is expected to be an hour. The public is urged to find alternative routes around the area.

