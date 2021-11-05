Tractor Trailer rollover in Anthony continues to tie up traffic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semi tractor trailer carrying large-diameter pipes rolled over Friday morning at the I-10 turnaround in Anthony.

KTSM 9 crews were on scene this morning shortly after 8 a.m., near Anthony Exit 0, near the Texas-New Mexico state line.

Anthony Police tell KTSM 9 that it’s not clear how the semi rolled over, however there were no injuries as a result of the wreck.

Crews continue to work the scene as of noontime, and motorist are advised to use caution in the area.

