EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A truck transporting 6 cars caught fire on I-10 East this morning.

All lanes eastbound at Copia were closed causing mayor traffic back up, at a point all the way back to UTEP in the west side of town.

According to El Paso Fire department, no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information comes into our newsroom.