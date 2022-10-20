TORNILLO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tornillo Independent School District is set to receive a little more than $100,000 to improve school safety, according to the Office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

The District was awarded $100,800 as part of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” that was signed into law on June 25 in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

That legislation provides funding to increase the resources available to ensure campus safety while also addressing the need for mental healthcare.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn.

The funding will be delivered through the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS).

“In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools,” said Sen. Cornyn.

Tornillo ISD operates four different campuses that are situated about 35 miles southeast of El Paso including: Tornillo Elementary (Pre-K through 2nd grade), Tornillo Intermediate (3rd through 5th grade), Tornillo Junior High (6th through 8th grade), and Tornillo High (9th through 12th grade).