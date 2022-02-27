EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews from four Lower Valley towns fought a mobile home fire Saturday night in Tornillo.

The blaze was first reported around 11 p.m. Saturday night, at a home located at Henderson and Tierra Streets in Tornillo, some 45 miles east of El Paso.

Crews from the Fabens Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Clint Volunteer Fire Department, Socorro Fire Department, and the Tribal Fire Division, all battled the fire.

Fire officials say there were no people inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The home was ruled a “complete loss,” according to Fabens Volunteer & Fire Rescue.

Officials believe the cause could be electrical, and that an investigation is still ongoing.

