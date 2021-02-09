Too many feral cats in Doña Ana County, residents want solutions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents of Doña Ana County and City of Las Cruces are dealing with a surge of feral cats in their neighborhoods and are asking for a new ordinance.

William Atencio is a Doña Ana County resident, just minutes outside city of Las Cruces his house is surrounded with his most precious treasure – his chickens.

In the past several years he has seen five feral cats in his neighborhood coming into his yard and killing the first generation of his chickens, all nine of them.

“They’re a part of the family so every death was terribly traumatizing and emotional,” said Atencio.

He says he saw his neighbor feed the cats. After calling Animal Control, he says they weren’t able to retrieve the the animals, but warned that feeding stray cats in the county is prohibited.

“I had to build a six feet tall fence plus that extra foot with barbed wire,” said Atencio.

He explains the cats hurt not only his chickens, but his wallet too. On top of building protective fence for is chickens, he also has damage on the installations underneath his house. He says this increased his heating bills.

A local sanctuary Broken Promises director Joe Milie says “feral cats aren’t really a cat problem, they’re a people problem.”

Broken Promises implements the trap-neuter-release practices.

The sanctuary retrieves the feral cats, sterilizes them, vaccinates, microchips and returns them back to their area.

“Cats are just trying to live their lives just like the rest of us. They are not diseased and they don’t attack people,” explained Milie.

He says cities that have the most progressive programs with stray cats also have free spay and neuter.

In the City of Las Cruces, the residents usually call Animal Control to retrieve the cats. After they have been trapped by Animal Control, they are taken to the Animal Services shelter in Mesilla Valley.

“Because the city doesn’t have any type of feral program we have to euthanize the cats after the three days is up,” said Clint Thacker, executive director f Animal Services in Mesilla Valley.

The feral cat problem, he believes, came from irresponsible pet ownership practices.

“We did it, so its up to us to help them,” said Thacker explaining that the optimal solution would be implementing a trap-neuter-return program. He said that euthanizing didn’t show to be effective in decreasing the number of stray cats.

In December, over 30 stray cats were put down, said Thacker.

“Some people think if you euthanize the cat that’s marking the territory in your yard, it’s not going to happen again. And it’s true, that cat won’t, but another cat is going to come in,” he concluded.

Numerous residents reached out to KTSM over Facebook saying they are feeding some of the cats, but cannot afford to neuter and microchip them.

One Las Cruces resident Julie Leonard feeds several dozen cats in her neighborhood. In contact with the local sanctuaries she was trained to neuter the cats herself, but says the microchips are too expensive.

Leonard is afraid Animal Control would take the cats she feeds to be euthanized since they are not microchipped.

“We need subsidized neutering and microchips,” suggested Milie, president of the Broken Promises sanctuary. He encourages all residents to reach out to sanctuaries to prevent more cats being euthanized

Doña Ana county Animal Control supervisor Ernest Jimenez believes TnR program will reduce the number of cats but ” does not reduce the nuisance issues that come along with unowned cats in the community.”

Thacker said the Las Cruces City Council is looking into discussing a new ordinance in March, allowing to implement the TnR program for feral cats.

We reached out to the City of Las Cruces, but have not yet received a confirmation of this claim.