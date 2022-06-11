EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) graduations for the Class of 2022 started on Friday, June 10 and continue Saturday, June 11 at the Don Haskins Center. See full schedule below.

Friday, June 10

8 a.m. Mission Early College High School

11 a.m. Americas High School

3 p.m. Eastlake High School

7 p.m. El Dorado High School

Saturday, June 11

9 a.m. Montwood High School

1 p.m. Pebble Hills High School

5 p.m. Socorro High School

The Options High School graduation and SISD Community Education completion ceremony will be on June 13 at the ESC Region 19 Head Start Center, 11670 Chito Samaniego.

The Options High School ceremony will be at 9 a.m. and the Community Education ceremony will be at 4 p.m.

Please note that additional safety measures have been implemented at the Don Haskins Center and we anticipate every individual entering the arena for the graduations on June 10 and 11 will be screened. Please plan accordingly to arrive with enough time to go through the security checks before the ceremony. Doors will open one hour prior to the ceremony. In addition, a clear bag policy will be in effect.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.