Tipsters help lead Crime Stoppers of El Paso to dangerous criminals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso has announced that the organization has surpassed the number of arrests, cleared cases, and narcotics recovered compared to last year (2019).

The organization also announced the arrest of a wanted murder fugitive and an attempted carjacking suspect.

On July 22, detectives from the EPPD Crimes Against Persons requested to feature a murder fugitive by the name of Gabriel Vega. He was wanted for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Daniel Hernandez. A couple of days later, Crime Stoppers received a tip on Vega. Members from EPPD and the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Task Force ultimately arrested the fugitive on July 31.

The Crime of the Week, on July 24, featured a male suspect who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking. Authorities said on July 27, a tipster reported the suspect walking in the area of 9500 N. Loop Drive. The next day, EPPD Officers were able to apprehend Juan Godinez after conducting surveillance. Officials said Godinez went on to confess to four separate cases including, Robbery, Burglary of a Building, Burglary of a Vehicle, and Theft of Property.

Crime Stoppers reported it has officially surpassed 2019 totals for arrests, cleared cases, and narcotics recovered.

According to officials, this year, tips have led to the arrest of 74 individuals, 160 cleared cases and recovered $136,419 in narcotics, a significant increase from $9,119 last year.