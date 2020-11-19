Tips to avoid carbon monoxide exposure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Gas Service wants to keep your family safe during the holidays as November marks Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month.

“Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas created by the incomplete or improper burning of fuel and can occur any time of year,” said Matt Carlquist, safety and health manager for Texas Gas Service.

So how can you reduce the probability of carbon monoxide exposure? Here are some tips:

Install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector, available at most retail and hardware stores.

Pay attention to the color of the flame on your natural gas appliances — a yellow flame instead of a blue flame is a potential warning sign that the appliance is not operating or venting properly. If you see a yellow flame, turn off your burner and call Texas Gas Service.

Never use a natural gas range or outdoor space heater to heat your home.

Check for proper ventilation of your appliances and chimney flues.

Maintenance is key! Clean or replace your furnace filters regularly and have a qualified contractor inspect your heating equipment and natural gas appliances annually.

Do not plug in electric heaters into power strips as they can cause a fire. Wall outlets is recommended.

Pay attention to possible symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure. They include flu-like symptoms, headache, dizziness, ringing in the ears, fatigue and vomiting.

In some circumstances, carbon monoxide exposure can be deadly.

If you experience the symptoms mentioned above or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, immediately leave the house or building, then call 911 to request medical assistance.

