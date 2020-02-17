Tip leads El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies to wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A sex offender who was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been captured following a tip.

Brandon Shawn Gray was wanted by authorities after he failed to notify officials about a change of address.

During a home verification check, the United States Probation Office and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that Gray no longer resided at his current address and his whereabouts were unknown to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that Gray was living in San Elizario, Texas.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies assigned to the Deputy Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station located and took Gray into custody on the 1000 block of Jute in San Elizario.

Gray has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a charge of Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.