Tip leads El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies to wanted sex offender

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A sex offender who was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been captured following a tip.

Brandon Shawn Gray was wanted by authorities after he failed to notify officials about a change of address.

During a home verification check, the United States Probation Office and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that Gray no longer resided at his current address and his whereabouts were unknown to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that Gray was living in San Elizario, Texas.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies assigned to the Deputy Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station located and took Gray into custody on the 1000 block of Jute in San Elizario.

Gray has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a charge of Fail to Comply with Sex Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll"

Senate candidates share health care ideas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate candidates share health care ideas"

“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll"

New lawmakers take the Oath of Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lawmakers take the Oath of Office"

El Paso's most creative students compete in regional tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's most creative students compete in regional tournament"

Las Cruces teen fulfills helicopter dream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces teen fulfills helicopter dream"
More Local