Three Rivers Fire origin unknown, containment efforts reach halfway mark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The origin of the Three Rivers Fire remains unknown and under investigation but fire crews are at the halfway mark exterminating the fire.

National Forest Service officials say the wildfire is 50 percent contained and crews remain extinguishing hotspots they discover throughout the area. Firefighters are extending control lines along the Southern part of the blaze where there is steep terrain and where small portions of the fire crossed onto Mescalero Apache Tribal lands.

Fire officials expect to see continuing smoke produced by smolder from small pockets of unburned or partially singed vegetation.

The Lincoln National Forest and Mescalero Apache Tribal lands are under fire restrictions and campfires are not allowed outside of developed campgrounds. Visitors cannot smoke outdoors while in the forest.

The wildfire began on April 26 and spanned over 7,000 acres of land feeding of grass, dead/down timber and mixed conifer. The fire quickly caused road closures and evacuations between Ruidoso and Carrizozo.

