EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities.

TxDot camera images from two of the three fatal crashes that happened overnight on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, police said.

About a half hour later, Special Traffic Investigators were called out to I-10 East and Dallas, near Downtown, to investigate a bicyclist vs. vehicle collision. One person was killed in that crash. Initial reports indicate this was a hit and run.

At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. in Northeast El Paso. A semitruck hit a pedestrian, killing the person, police said.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when we learn more.