EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities.
The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, police said.
About a half hour later, Special Traffic Investigators were called out to I-10 East and Dallas, near Downtown, to investigate a bicyclist vs. vehicle collision. One person was killed in that crash. Initial reports indicate this was a hit and run.
At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. in Northeast El Paso. A semitruck hit a pedestrian, killing the person, police said.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates when we learn more.