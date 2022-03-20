One driver was found hiding in the backyard of a nearby residence.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a “serious-injury” crash involving two vehicles, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit (S.T.I.) responded to the scene located on the Westside of town at 6300 Westside Drive and Borderland Street.



At 9:11 P.M., patrol officers and fire medical personnel responded to the crash at 6300 Westside involving two vehicles. Early findings, according to S.T.I., are that the driver (25-year-old male) of a Ford truck was driving southbound on Westside Drive.

At that same time, the driver (42-year-old female) of the a 2007 Nissan was westbound on Borderland and turning right onto Westside Drive. The driver of the Ford truck did not stop at the stop sign and collided with the 2007 Nissan. The driver of the Ford truck left the scene on foot.

He was found hiding in the backyard of a nearby residence by Deputies of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The 25-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital, as was the driver and passenger of the Nissan. The 14-year old passenger received injuries that were considered more serious.



The investigation continues, and no additional details are publicly available. Once the investigation permits, additional details, and updates will be provided.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.