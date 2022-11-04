EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has received additional confirmed three cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) and West Nile Virus Fever in the community.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, along with a man is his late 30s with no underlying medical conditions have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. As of today, there have been 10 severe West Nile Virus cases and 2 deaths.

“The Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus is extremely dangerous and can lead to potential complications, disability or even death,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “The public should continue to diminish exposure, if possible, as well as take measures to protect themselves by doing the four Ds.”

El Pasoans can also help ‘fight the bite’ by using these prevention methods:

DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

DUSK & DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths. After rains or lawn watering, residents should “tip and toss” any standing water they find outside.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and swollen lymph glands.

Eight out of 10 people infected with the WNV will not develop symptoms. However, 1 in 5 people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness that includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system and about 1 out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

People over the age of 60 are at the highest risk of serious illness. Individuals with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants are also at high risk.

Residents can report standing water and mosquito breeding by calling (915) 212-6000. For more information and tips visit EPHealth.com.