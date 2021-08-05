Three fires in Las Cruces within 14-hour period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to three separate structure fires within a 14-hour period on Wednesday.

All three fires were relatively minor and resulted in no injuries.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to the 2500block of Tuscan Hills Lane where a small fire damaged the back porch of a single-story residence. Firefighters had the small fire extinguished in minutes.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to the report of a fire in a kitchen of an apartment on Lohman Ave. Firefighters used a handle to extinguish the fire that was contained to a small of the kitchen.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to the report of a fire in a vacant building on the 2500 block of El Camino Real. Crews entered the building and extinguished the fire that was contained to one room.

None of the fires appear to be related and the cause of all three remain under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

