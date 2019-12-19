Three El Paso teens arrested in connection to Animal Cruelty Case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people who were previously arrested in connection to a robbery in October, have now been arrested in connection to a disturbing Animal Cruelty Case.

Jorge Rangel, Edwin Rodriguez, and Bianca Salazar have been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Cruelty to Non-Livestock.

On Oct. 12, the teens allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven store located on the 3000 block of Lebanon in Central El Paso.

Investigators now learned the teens were involved in another crime on the same night.

Authorities said on the night of Oct. 12 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the trio rode a vehicle driven by Rangel at the 4700 block of Titanic.

According to investigators, the suspects had picked up a stray dog with the intention of harming the canine.

During the course of the investigation, police said Rodriguez handed the dog to Rangel as he drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed and tossed the dog out the window and into oncoming traffic.

The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit has reason to believe the dog had an owner due to its friendly disposition and is asking the public to contact the ACIU hotline at 915-212-0800 with any information regarding the owner.