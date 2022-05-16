EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Love is in the air and it’s not even Valentine’s Day. Finding love is always an adventure and one online service wants to be your matchmaker guide through the ups and downs of dating.

Quin Woodward Pu is a nationwide matchmaker at Three Day Rule where she helps single people find their dating match.

“As matchmakers, we kinda do the first aid for you so we go and meet someone and we ask all the tough questions that you always want to know and you’re too scared to ask on a first date,” Woodward Pu said.

If you’re thinking about the movie Hitch? you’re right. Woodward Pu gets to know the individual before having them go on their first date.

“People get a lot of the grass is greener because they feel like they’ve been in the dating pool in El Paso for so long, that they are exhausted and only a specific type of person. But that being said, you know, I always say it just takes one. You’re looking for one match. I am not saying it’s the one,” Woodward Pu said.

Woodward Pu’s advice for dating is to set the boundaries from the start on wanting to have kids or not, religion, politics, spending habits, family, and anything that makes the foundation.

“Cause you can feel like you get to know someone very well just by text. When in reality you don’t know them at all. Right? Cause you’re just exchanging text with them. We say don’t text too much before actually meeting. Actually get to the first date, because as you’re texting you’re building up this person in your brain. Which may or may not fit reality,” Woodward Pu said.

She adds one good thing we got out of the pandemic: it made single individuals start using dating apps, which helped people get out there. However, it led to many marriages to divorces.

“One of the best things about the pandemic ending, it made people realize that certain things are what is truly important in a relationship to get you through a lockdown. So, we talk about something called the 30-year rule. What are the things that matter after 30 years? Is it washboard abs and a flashy car or is it things like loyalty and communication, shared values?” Woodward Pu said.

Woodward Pu says the Three Day Rule works for everyone. They’ve matched couples from 20s, 30s, 40s to even 70’s.

Although Woodward Pu is located in Dallas, Three Day Rule matches people from coast to coast. Now if you want to match with someone local, Melissa Rogers matchmakes in El Paso.

The matchmakers at Three Day Rule are on call to help navigate online dating, role-playing, and overall coaching.

If you’re single and ready to mingle, you can sign up for their service at Three Day Rule here, and a local matchmaker will be directed to you.

