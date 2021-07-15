Three arrested in Juárez for smuggling migrants after failed bribery attempt

A general view of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, on a windy, dusty afternoon on May 20, 2019. – About 7,000 migrants are waiting to enter the United States via El Paso, either by the metered number system, or those which are part of the remain in Mexico policy, Migrant Protection Protocols. Those that are part of MPP are made to wait out their asylum claims on the Mexican side of the Border, where they are vulnerable to criminals looking for an easy target, extortionists, corrupt police, among other dangers. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Three people were arrested in Juárez on Wednesday for allegedly transporting migrants.

The suspects were arrested after being caught with 17 migrants from Guatemala, Mexico, and Ecuador, according to police officials in Juárez,

Police arrived as the suspects and migrants were leaving a hotel to board a bus on their way to the Anapra colonia in Northwest Juárez to cross into the United States.

Two men and a 16-year-old were arrested and accused of human trafficking, police say.

Juárez police say the suspects offered to bribe their agents with 2,890 pesos to be freed.

