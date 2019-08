EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of El Paso residents are without power as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The outages include two large outages in the Horizon and El Dorado areas as well as smaller outages in Socorro, Downtown, and Vinton area.

El Paso Electric crews are working to clear at least one downed power line in east El Paso.

The El Paso Electric outage map can be found here.

KTSM will continue to update this story as the situation develops.