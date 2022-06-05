EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Tacos, tequila, and music took over Downtown El Paso on Saturday night with it’s Sal Y Limon Street Festival.

Thousands of people showed up to the festival that had a stage and dancefloor with couch lounges spread out on the pavement under the calm Saturday night sky.

Many El Pasoans showed up, as it was an ‘any age’ event.

The night featured 10 different tacos to taste from, a chili pepper eating contest, live Lucha Libre, and merchandise vendors.

Performers:

Dj Karebear

Dj G Cue

Dj Snack

Mariachis

Recarga Norteña

Sultranes Del Yonke

Sayverse

Sonora Skandalo

Fungi Mungle

Johnny Kage’s Noche De Juarez

