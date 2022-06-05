EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Tacos, tequila, and music took over Downtown El Paso on Saturday night with it’s Sal Y Limon Street Festival.
Thousands of people showed up to the festival that had a stage and dancefloor with couch lounges spread out on the pavement under the calm Saturday night sky.
Many El Pasoans showed up, as it was an ‘any age’ event.
The night featured 10 different tacos to taste from, a chili pepper eating contest, live Lucha Libre, and merchandise vendors.
Performers:
Dj Karebear
Dj G Cue
Dj Snack
Mariachis
Recarga Norteña
Sultranes Del Yonke
Sayverse
Sonora Skandalo
Fungi Mungle
Johnny Kage’s Noche De Juarez
