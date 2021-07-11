Thousands lose power during Sunday evening thunderstorm

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 4,000 El Pasoans, most in the Northeast and West El Paso, were facing power outages Sunday night after a severe thunderstorm hit the Borderland.

According to El Paso Electric’s Outage Map, 1,598 homes lost power at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday near Chaparral. An estimated time of restoration was not available as of 10 p.m. In West El Paso, at least 2,700 were out of power as of 9:51 p.m.

The Borderland was battered by a severe thunderstorm Sunday night, with hail and heavy rains and winds downing trees and flooding roads in El Paso and Las Cruces, as shown in the slideshow below. KTSM 9 News’ transmitter was downed in the storm as well.

  • 📸: Weather Watcher Ray Chiarello
  • By E. Campos
  • Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.
  • Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.
  • Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

17-year-old hospitalized with COVID-19 for 39 days receives high school diploma, completes physical therapy

City events to return this year

El Pasoans react to Virgin Galactic launch

Khalid performs "New Normal" at launch of Unity 22

'I want it to represent where my little sister lives': Family of hiker who died near mountain hikes in her memory

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link