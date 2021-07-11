Thousands lose power during Sunday evening thunderstorm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 4,000 El Pasoans, most in the Northeast and West El Paso, were facing power outages Sunday night after a severe thunderstorm hit the Borderland.

According to El Paso Electric’s Outage Map, 1,598 homes lost power at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday near Chaparral. An estimated time of restoration was not available as of 10 p.m. In West El Paso, at least 2,700 were out of power as of 9:51 p.m.

The Borderland was battered by a severe thunderstorm Sunday night, with hail and heavy rains and winds downing trees and flooding roads in El Paso and Las Cruces, as shown in the slideshow below. KTSM 9 News’ transmitter was downed in the storm as well.

