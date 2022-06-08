EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence – East Campus announced Wednesday that they can now offer patients in East El Paso robotic-arm assisted technology for total knee, partial knee and total hip replacement procedures.
The Mako robotic system is a new tool at the East Campus that transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy. The Mako hip and knee applications provide treatment options for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease in these areas. East Campus is now the only provider in east El Paso to offer robotic total knee replacements.
For those who haven’t experienced relief with conservative treatment options like bracing, medication or joint fluid supplements, joint replacement surgery may be the answer.
According to officials, Mako total hip replacement has been shown to be four times more accurate than manual total hip replacement procedures. For partial knee replacement with Mako, it is two to three times more accurate than manual partial knee replacement procedures.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- THOP East Campus can now offer robotic-arm assisted hip, knee replacements
- GOP proposes school safety laws in response to mass shootings
- What is it? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery object
- Lawmakers work to recover billions in pandemic fraud loans
- Texas nonprofit releases new maps show ‘Child care deserts’ in state
- Juarez won’t ban ‘narco-corridos’ at annual city fair