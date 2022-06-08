Millions of Americans suffer from severe knee and hip pain or stiffness that is caused by arthritis or injury that limits their ability to perform and enjoy daily activities.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence – East Campus announced Wednesday that they can now offer patients in East El Paso robotic-arm assisted technology for total knee, partial knee and total hip replacement procedures.

The Mako robotic system is a new tool at the East Campus that transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy. The Mako hip and knee applications provide treatment options for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease in these areas. East Campus is now the only provider in east El Paso to offer robotic total knee replacements.

For those who haven’t experienced relief with conservative treatment options like bracing, medication or joint fluid supplements, joint replacement surgery may be the answer.

Using the Mako system, we can create a 3D map of each patient’s individual anatomy allowing for exact precision. The technology allows me to develop each patient’s individual surgical plan before entering the operating room. I can see the patient’s bone structure, identify the appropriate implant size, orientation and alignment for each patient’s unique anatomy. This precision allows for more accurate placement of the implant, which results in a better outcome for our patients. Dr. Carlos Gonzalez, Orthopedic Surgeon, THOP – East Campus

According to officials, Mako total hip replacement has been shown to be four times more accurate than manual total hip replacement procedures. For partial knee replacement with Mako, it is two to three times more accurate than manual partial knee replacement procedures.

East El Paso continues to see tremendous growth and we are proud to be investing in needed services to bring this highly advanced and transformative technology to our patients. We are committed to providing our patients the high-quality care they need close to home. Tasha Hopper, CEO, Hospitals of Providence – East Campus

