These are the most mispronounced El Paso streets, words by out-of-towners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans have plenty of El Paso-isms, but when it comes to naming streets, we like to confuse out-of-towners and those new to the area on how to pronounce them.

KTSM 9 News asked our social media users on Facebook and Twitter what words people from out-of-town mispronounce. It turns out that most of those mispronounced words are El Paso street names. Also, add in that mix are the occasional Spanish words, names or restaurants that confuse visitors.

Here’s the list of the top words that throw visitors and people new to the area:

Whataburger – A fast food restaurant company that is pronounced as “wuh-tuh-bur-gr”

Mesa – A street name that is pronounced in Spanish as “may-suh.”

Schuster – A street name that is pronounced as “Sh-oo-ster”

Trawood – A street name that is pronounced “Tray-wood.”

George Dieter – A street name that is pronounced as ” George-Dee-Ter”

Rojas – A street name that is pronounced in Spanish as “r-oh-hah-s”

Piedras – A street name that is pronounced in Spanish as “pee-eh-dras”

Socorro – A city in El Paso that is pronounced in Spanish as “suh-coh-row”

Rio Grande – A river and international boundary between the southwestern United States and northern Mexico that is pronounced in Spanish as “ree-oh-Gran-day.” (But minus the word “river”: not Rio Grande River, just Rio Grande.)

Mesilla – A city in New Mexico that is pronounced as “meh-see-yah”

Ruidoso- A city in New Mexico that is pronounced in Spanish as “ree-uh-dow-soh”

Calle – Is the word ‘street’ translated in Spanish that is pronounced as “kai-yeh”

This is a weird one, since this word is generally pronounced the same all over the world.

Viscount – A street name that is pronounced “Vai-count”

There is debate over how to pronounce the following:

Pecan – pronounced as “pe-kahn” or “Pee-can”

Jalapeno – Is a chile pepper pronounced as “haa-luh-pen-yoh” or “haa-luh-pei-nyoh”

How do you pronounce these? Were there any words on this list that you had trouble pronouncing? Do any other words come to mind? Be sure to share with us via Facebook.