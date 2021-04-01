These are the best places to get a burrito in El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland has its fair share of places to get a burrito — from a simple bean and cheese burrito to smothered green or red burritos.

While tacos are celebrated the world over, the humble burrito delivers amazing flavors in a portable pouch. Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, burritos can be customized with whatever meats or veggies you want, and all the fixings you love. While it’s believed that Juan Mendez invented the burrito in Juarez, there are plenty of places on the U.S. side of the Borderland to have perfected the tradition.

In honor of National Burrito Day (the first Thursday in April), we’re listing the best places to get a burrito in El Paso and Las Cruces — and maybe even in all of the country — in no particular order.

1) El Chuco Meat Market, 1523 Myrtle Ave.

One KTSM reporter is known to bring in burritos from El Chuco Meat Market, along with a soda, which comes free. The burritos are flavorful and filling, making them an affordable favorite. The market offers alambre, pastor and asada, among other choices.

2) Valentine’s Bakery, 530 S Yarbrough Dr.

Each burrito is made with the bakery’s fresh handmade tortillas, putting their burritos above the rest. The bakery makes a large variety of burritos, from their perfectly spiced chile colorado burrito to the lengua burritos.

3) La Nueva Casita Café, 195 North Mesquite St., Las Cruces, NM 88001

New Mexico knows smothered burritos, and you can find some of the finest in Las Cruces. For a gotta-use-your-fork experience, try the smothered red chile burrito at La Nuevita Casita Cafe.

4) Tortilleria Crystal, 10310 McCombs St.

A KTSM reporter said Tortilleria Crystal, located in Northeast El Paso, has the best mole burrito, as well as a wide variety of options to satiate your burrito cravings.

5) Vista Market, citywide

This local grocery chain has plenty of hot offerings, but its burritos are one of the best. Excellently priced, each burrito is also perfectly made. The chile relleno burrito is one KTSM anchor’s favorite, because it “has the perfect amount of beans and egg to chile ratio. Yum!”

6) El Sombrero Patio Cafe, 363 S. Espina St., Las Cruces, NM 88001

While all of the burritos here are delicious — from their chile con carne to their shredded beef or chicken burritos — you can up the ante by smothering it with red or green sauce. Our pick is the queso smothered burrito.

7) Happy Burger, 3375 N. Yarbrough Ave.

Hey, we love burgers, but Happy Burger is so much more than a burger place. Their burritos are great, including the chile colorado and verde, “because it’s flavorful and it’s just the right spicy,” according to a KTM reporter.

Honorable Mentions: