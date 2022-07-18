EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Sun Bowl Association and title sponsors Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced that this year’s theme will be ‘Mardi Gras – El Paso Style.’

“We really work at finding different themes each year,” Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “It gets a little challenging after 80-plus years of parades and various themes but we believe this year’s theme could be fun for the float builders.”

The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade is set for its traditional date of Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 with start time set for 10 a.m. (MST)

The parade once again follows its traditional route, on Montana Avenue, starting at Ochoa and ending on Copia Street.

The parade will once again be broadcast live by KTSM 9 News and streamed on KTSM.com

Back in 1935, the El Paso Downtown Lions Club organized the first Parade and it held on New Year’s Day until 1978, when the event was rescheduled for Thanksgiving Day.

The holiday pageant is planned, coordinated and produced by volunteer efforts and draws an annual crowd of over 200,000 spectators. The Sun Bowl Parade is the largest community event in the west Texas, New Mexico and Mexico area, it brings together service clubs and civic organizations as well as all sectors of business and industries within the community. THE SUN BOWL ASSOCIATION

ABOUT THE PARADE

86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyer Sun Bowl Parade

DATE: Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

TIME: 10 a.m. (MT).

PLACE: El Paso, Texas – Montana Ave from Ochoa Street and ends at Copia Street

THEME: MARDI GRAS – EL PASO STYLE – All floats must be themed accordingly.

