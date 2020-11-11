Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors offers virtual mental health services to vet and military families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With Veterans Day here, the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors wants to remind the El Paso community that they are still offering virtual mental health services to those who served, regardless of role or discharge status.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors provides confidential face-to-face video therapy known as Telehealth for mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems and children’s behavioral problems.
“We focus primarily on passionately serving those populations that are vulnerable and in crisis through innovative efforts,” says El Paso Cohen Clinic Director, Jeanette James. “We can help you meet your mental health needs. Our staff will walk you step by step through this technology, so do not let that be a barrier to care.”
To contact Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, call (915) 320-1390 or email EPclinic@endeavors.org.
