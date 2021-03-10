The rise of urban farms in the Borderland

A raised bed made with concrete blocks is one of many planters at Fossil Face Farms, an urban farm in Northeast El Paso. Photo by Ruben Espinoza/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As people took on new hobbies throughout the pandemic, gardening was at the top of the list. Seeds joined toilet paper and isopropyl alcohol as hard-to-find items, even online, and gardening was suddenly du jour.

And so, started a resurgence of urban farming.

However new it may feel, though, urban farming has been popular in the Borderland for some time, particularly in the Upper Valley and Lower Valley in El Paso and outer areas, said Orlando Flores, County Extension Agent for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.

He said that urban farming is essentially gardening within the city, typically on land that is less than one acre. In fact, the El Paso Master Gardeners have an urban farm, used as a demonstration garden, on the Extension’s land at Ascarate Park.

The number of urban farms has increased in El Paso and Las Cruces in the last few years, though there is not an official number of urban farms in the Borderland.

One urban farm, Fossil Face Farms, has been operating since 2019 in Northeast El Paso. Located on the lots of three different residential homes, though less than one acre in total, the farm started as a garden that could provide fresh food to residents of an assisted living facility.

“The owner wanted to provide fresh produce to the residents and had the idea to start a garden on the property,” said farm manager Andras Godina.

The farm runs on a cooperative model, largely funded through grants and with volunteers signing up for work shifts. But the farm stands out in its approach to revitalizing land that might not be nurtured in other cases. Using a variety of techniques — from permaculture to Korean natural farming techniques — Godina and assistant farm manager Tessa Bianchet worked to remediate the land.

“We started utilizing all of this urban space that would be otherwise be a dirt lot or a landscaped, rocky area,” Godina said. “We turn those into productive areas. We grow everything organically, naturally. We create our own compost with kitchen waste from our contributors from different restaurants in the area.”

Fossil Face Farms grows produce such as carrots, spinach and sweet potatoes, as well as herbs, edible flowers and medicinal plants. Using every inch of the lots, the farm produces about 20 to 30 pounds of food a week, which goes first to the assisted living facility.

Assistant farm manager Tessa Bianchet said they sell excess produce at the downtown farmer’s market, but when the pandemic shut that down, they had to find a different way to sell the produce.

“We thought we needed to pivot, so we thought, ‘hey, why don’t we try doing food boxes?” Bianchet said. The food boxes, at a cost of between $15 to $30, included a variety of produce, plus any extras products from partnerships. Buyers then picked up the box at the farm. As the season has slowed, so has the availability of the food boxes, but Bianchet said the boxes will start up again during the spring season.

The whole operation started to help provide fresh produce to the assisted living facility but morphed into a place that provides fresh produce to the community as well.

In El Paso, food insecurity and easy, affordable access to fresh nutritious food is a problem. According to a 2017 report, “Food for Every Child: Access and Demand for Healthy Food in the Paso del Norte Region,” jointly published by the Institute for Healthy Living and The Food Trust with support from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, “compared to national averages, there are 27 fewer supermarkets than needed in El Paso County and that its low-income neighborhoods and ‘colonias’ are the most underserved. Further, 20 percent of the county’s population has limited supermarket access and one in four children live in homes where there is not enough money to consistently purchase healthy food.”

Fossil Face Farms and other urban farms can help provide a solution by offering nutritious food, but also by providing education about growing one’s own garden.

“It’s aimed at showing people ways they can farm and garden efficiently and effectively, at a low cost,” said Godina, adding that starting off small is the best route for beginners.

“It can be daunting, starting a garden with a raised bed even. Start off with small pots and work your way,” he said. “(It’s) trial and error — you’re going to have some losses, but just roll with those and learn from them. Keep on planting and trying different things. And mulch is your best friend.”

To learn more about Fossil Face Farms, visit https://www.fossilfacefarms.com/.

To learn more about urban agriculture programs in the Borderland, visit https://elp.tamu.edu/.