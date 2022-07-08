LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – As an outlet to share current events in agriculture and local programming in Roosevelt County, New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service Agent Patrick Kircher has been appearing on a local radio station.

Since 2015, Kircher has been a guest on Kevin Robbins’ “Field and Farm Report” show on KSEL-FM in Portales, New Mexico.

“The show has really surprised me with the impact we have been able to make and listeners that follow this show weekly,” Kircher said.

The program, which is an open dialogue between the pair, includes discussions on current situations affecting local producers, local educational programming and additional agriculture issues in the news.

“From the feedback Kevin and I receive from folks we talk to, some are intrigued by the commentary and it makes them think and debate the issues covered,” Kircher said.

The segment titled, Friday Mornings with the County Agent, recently won the small market radio talk show or interview award from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association for the third consecutive year. An awards presentation will be held Aug. 5 in Albuquerque.

