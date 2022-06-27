EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border patrol held a ‘Dangers of crossing the border’ safety event this Morning.

Migrants are facing danger every time they decide to cross the border and today U.S. border patrol showed us the importance of the dangers.

Border patrol and first responders gave us a first-hand look at how perilous that journey can be.

Almost everyday migrants are illegaly crossing the border by going over the border wall or through the canals, amongst other ways. What many don’t realize is how extremely dangerous those decisions and actions can be.

“Smugglers convince migrants to jump into the canals to evade arrest despite knowing how dangerous they are,” said Gloria Chavez, El Paso chief patrol agent.

Kris Menendez, EPFD’s water rescue captain says although the canals look shallow and easy to cross, they are not. Not only are the migrants crossing in danger but so are members of the water rescue team.

“Yes we are trained, yeah we have the proper equipment, but those same hazards are posed to the rescuers as well,” Menendez said.

Many of these migrants are also facing extreme heat which is making them dangerously dehydrated.

When migrants are rescued, they are transported to the hospital where the cost of their care is borne by the hospital because most of them don’t have insurance or a means to pay for their care.

“These patients in our trauma center, the emergent acute care is costing the hospital district $43,000 per patient,” Said Dr. Alan Tyroch, the trauma medical director at UMC.

He says since 2021 there have been nearly one migrant each day that comes into the hospital.

Border Patrol and their allies continue to educate everyone on how dangerous crossing the border is.

