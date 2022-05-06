EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Stroke Walk returns this year in person and with an exciting new trail path.

In partnership with Live Active El Paso, The Hospitals of Providence invites the community to raise awareness of the dangers of stroke by joining them on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Scenic Drive for their free walk and community stroke event.

Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability in the United States – 80% of strokes can be prevented with the right education and care.

The Hospitals of Providence and Live Active El Paso invite the community to join its many stroke survivors and stroke supporters to raise awareness and help reduce the incidents of stroke. Grab a friend or loved one and make plans to go for a walk, run, or bike ride over beautiful Scenic Drive.

WHO/WHAT: The Hospitals of Providence Stroke Walk

WHEN: Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 8 am-10 am

8 am (Celebration of Stroke Survivors)

WHERE: Scenic Drive

El Paso, TX 79902

(the official route will begin at the west gate of Scenic Drive)

