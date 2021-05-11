The Hospitals of Providence registers children for COVID-19 vaccine

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the approval on Monday from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizing the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15, Providence Children’s Hospital is now working to pre-register children within this age group.

Upon approval from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines for this age group will begin immediately.

“We have once again partnered with our area school districts to help families easily register their kids within this age group,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence and CEO for Providence Children’s Hospital. “It is our privilege to vaccinate the kids of our community to help ensure their health and well-being.”

Parents can register their children by using the pre-registration link. Families who pre-register will receive a registration link to schedule their child’s vaccine date and time.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the four hospitals.

To pre-register your child age 12 and older, CLICK HERE.

