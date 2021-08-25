The Hospitals of Providence investing $20 million in East El Paso campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence are set to invest $20 million in the East El Paso campus to provide service to fast growing parts of the city.

The multi-million-dollar investment will take 18 months to complete and is expected to expand the capacity in several areas throughout the hospital.

The investment will add 30 beds to the telemetry unit, a third catherization lab, an additional six beds at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and an additional triage service in the Obstetrics Emergency Services. Hospital officials say there will also be an additional operating room in the Women’s Services for obstetric care.

“This expansion of services will also allow East Campus to improve care for stroke patients, strengthen care for women and children, expand surgical services, and expand trauma services for the East El Paso community, ” a news release said.