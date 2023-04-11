EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seems like the Foo Fighters took “Everlong” to come to the Borderland, right? Well… fans will have to no longer wait to see them perform as for the first time in the band’s history, the Class of 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be making a stop in El Paso.
The band posted Tuesday morning, April 11, on their social media accounts, new tour days and to surprise of many, El Paso is on that list. This is the first tour since Taylor Hawkins died in March, 2022. He had a 25-year career with the Foos as their drummer.
Thousands of lucky followers were in “The Line” Tuesday morning and were able to get pre-sale tickets. For those without a code, this coming Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time you’ll be able to purchase access to the show through Ticketmaster & LiveNation.
So be ready to bring out the “Best of You” and rock out on Oct. 5 at the Don Haskins Center with the Foos.
Foo Fighters Tour 2023
- May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT) ***
- May 26 — Boston, MA — Boston Calling Music Festival
- May 28 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
- May 30 — Washington DC — The Atlantis
- June 2 — Nürburgring, DE — Rock Am Ring
- June 4 — Nürnberg, DE — Rock Im Park
- June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (SOLD OUT)
- June 16 – Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
- June 18 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- July 8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D’ete De Quebec
- July 12 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest
- July 15 — Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
- July 29 — Naeba, JP — Fuji Rock
- August 4 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena **
- August 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre **
- August 10 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s **
- August 11-13 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Festival
- September 3 — Aspen, CO — Jazz Aspen Snowmass
- September 9 — São Paulo, BR — The Town
- September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ — See.Hear.Now
- September 19 — Virginia Beach, CA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach **
- September 21 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life
- October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
- October 3 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
- October 5 — El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center