EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seems like the Foo Fighters took “Everlong” to come to the Borderland, right? Well… fans will have to no longer wait to see them perform as for the first time in the band’s history, the Class of 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be making a stop in El Paso.

The band posted Tuesday morning, April 11, on their social media accounts, new tour days and to surprise of many, El Paso is on that list. This is the first tour since Taylor Hawkins died in March, 2022. He had a 25-year career with the Foos as their drummer.

Thousands of lucky followers were in “The Line” Tuesday morning and were able to get pre-sale tickets. For those without a code, this coming Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time you’ll be able to purchase access to the show through Ticketmaster & LiveNation.

So be ready to bring out the “Best of You” and rock out on Oct. 5 at the Don Haskins Center with the Foos.

Foo Fighters Tour 2023