EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Race El Paso is bringing back the Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k & 5k, which will be held in the City of Sunland Park on November 5, 2022.

Founded in 2011 in Sunland Park, this running event has something for everyone in the family from walkers to avid runners. It offers 3 distances (half marathon, 10k and 5k), and starts and ends at Sunland Park Racetrack.

Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k, 5k Presented by the City of Sunland Park

Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8am

1200 Futurity Dr., Sunland Park, NM 88063

7:45am – Opening Ceremony & Mandatory Athlete Meeting

8:00am – Half Marathon begins

8:05am – 10K Run begins

8:10am – 5K Run begins

9:15am – 5K Run Awards

9:45am – 10K Run Awards

10:45am – Half Marathon Awards

RACE DAY EXPO FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Distances: Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

10k (6.2 miles)

5k (3.1 miles)

Divisions: Individual

Workplace Race Team











With the City of Sunland Park’s strong commitment to health and wellness, as well as new running trails, we know that runners throughout the region and beyond will enjoy this one. Gabriel Gallegos, Founder, Race El Paso

The Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k and 5k will be the first of many new events coming to our city in the near future. We are excited to partner with Race El Paso to support healthy communities and bring this race back to Sunland Park. Javier Perea, Mayor, Sunland Park

Also, 2022 marks the return of the Workplace Race, a team-challenge hosted at Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k & 5k. Teams of co-workers from organizations of all sizes can sign up to participate as a team and challenge other groups as well.

Race El Paso organizes high-quality, safe, and fun multisport and endurance races in the El Paso region. Founded in 2009, its athlete-centric events have introduced thousands to their first race, inspiring and supporting active lifestyles in the process. Through top-notch races, skills clinics, social events, and resources, Race El Paso is building an active, healthy community while encouraging each athlete’s journey to the finish line. With strong volunteer support, innovative courses, and enthusiastic spectators, Race El Paso events are an exciting and fun challenge for beginner and veteran athletes alike

