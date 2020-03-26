The El Paso Department of Public Health focuses on testing seniors for COVID-19 who have fever symptoms

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Public Health in El Paso announced on Thursday that the drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection site will begin collecting samples from seniors 65 years of age or older who have a temperature of 99.6 F or higher.

“We are moving into the second phase of our testing and are now focusing our efforts on members of our community who may belong to high-risk groups and could be more seriously affected by the disease,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority.

Seniors looking to get tested do not need a doctor’s laboratory order. Again, the only requirement is that the senior must have a body temperature of 99.6 F or higher.

Health officials said the testing is free and requires no insurance coverage.

For those seniors looking to make an appointment can do so by calling, 915-494-0982 during operational hours. Those hours are Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Department of Public Health said the location of the collection specimen drive-thru site will be provided when the appointment is made.

Participants should not take any fever-reducing medications prior to their appointment, health officials said.

