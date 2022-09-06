EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County is looking for a vendor who will be part of the revitalization of Ascarate Park as a destination oasis for all El Pasoans to be proud of and excited to visit.

El Paso County seeks a restaurateur for restaurant services at the County Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate Park.

In 2021, the County of El Paso Commissioners Court approved the Parks and Recreation Master Plan that calls for exciting renovations to all parks and amenities with a focus on Ascarate Park.

Since then, the County has prioritized development projects at Ascarate Park to make it the heart of the County and a destination venue.

The selected vendor will have an incredible opportunity to be part of this growth and excitement and will work closely with the County to enhance the experience of residents and visitors. The County is committed to make improvements and investments in the food service area, catering to service all visitors, both in the equipment available and the aesthetics of the food service area.

Vendors interested in contracting with the County should participate in the County’s Request for Proposal (RFP) 22-030 process for “Restaurant Services for County of El Paso Ascarate Golf Course Clubhouse at Ascarate Park” through the County Purchasing Department. All details and requirements can be found on the County`s electronic bidding website www.epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net under “Current Bids.”

Important dates and events for all interested vendors follow:

Site Visit and Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ascarate Clubhouse

Deadline for vendor questions: Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

Opening Date for Proposals: Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the requirements set forth in the RFP. Selection will be made to the Restaurateur who demonstrates the ability to best serve the interests and needs of the County.

The Clubhouse at Ascarate Golf Course has a restaurant space with an indoor capacity of 99, and available office space for the selected vendor to utilize. The successful vendor must be prepared to:

Provide all labor, supplies, materials, food, and catering services to the location in this proposal, as needed by the County for the term of the contract, including extensions; Provide a five-star level of service to all customers that consistently demonstrates a high standard of quality, quantity, service and reasonableness of pricing; Employ a respectful and responsible workforce; Require current Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) certification be held for all personnel responsible for service of alcoholic beverages; Provide exceptional customer service that provides patrons with a quality dining experience. The vendor must also be flexible enough to meet the needs of a variety of visitors that visit the park; for example, some customers may need quick-to-go meals and others may want to dine in.

For a full list of requirements and the complete RFP, visit: https://epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net/CurrentSourcingEvents.aspx

