EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Buy Nothing Project is a nationwide group that was founded with the intent to bring communities together through sharing various items like clothes, household items, tools, etc., with those in need.

Rather than make a brand new item purchase, Buy Nothing Project encourages sharing used items, over buying new products, in order to reduce the impact on the environment and at the same time unite communities.

All kinds of items are shared between neighbors and friends with no money asked or given for them, according to officials with the Buy Nothing Project.

Sarah Johnston is the local administrator for the El Paso sector. She says this is a way for neighbors to get to know one another while also making sure items, like for instance a child’s car seat, can see a new life.

If it’s never been in a wreck and still within the (safety) date and my child has outgrown it, I can pass it on to someone else that saves them from buying one more new item to take up space in a landfill later. Sarah Johnston, Buy Nothing Project El Paso administrator

Some may still find it easier to buy an item they need online because of its convenience, however, Johnston strongly believes that it is better to make those connections with people while also creating a better Earth environment.

Sometimes I just think that it’s easier and quicker. I could order from Amazon on my phone and it could be here tomorrow and it takes no effort so it does take a little more effort personally and time-wise to make a connection to go get something from someone rather than just to say ‘oh i can have it tomorrow.’ Sarah Johnston, Buy Nothing Project El Paso administrator

The Buy Nothing Project believes that order to make the planet a better place for everyone, taking small steps like giving a gently used item to someone who needs it will make a big impact in the future, rather than trashing items that the Buy Nothing Project believes are better in someones else’s posession.

The Buy Nothing Project can be found on Facebook if you wish to join or donate items.

