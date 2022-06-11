EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you want to purchase fireworks in El Paso for the 4th of July celebration there are some provisions to that. Not all types of fireworks will be legal to pop.

On June 24th firework displays will be open for business.

The El Paso County Commissioners Court adopted an order prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks in the classification of “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins,” in any portion of the unincorporated areas of El Paso County

“These don’t have a lot of control to them (stick-related fireworks) so this can conceivably go out in a brush and start something so these are the banned stick rockets and missiles,” said Fernando Viramontes, Regional Manager of TNT Fireworks.



According to County Commissioner, Iliana Holguin, the Commissioners Court made sure to include the vendors in their decision-making as to which fireworks could and could not be purchased by the public which vendors like Viramontes grateful to be part of the decision process



“But we did consult all of the vendors fireworks vendors we wanted to make sure that everyone understood what went into making that decision and the vendors were actually in agreement.” -Iliana Holguin

I think the county has done an exceptional job in being fair to the (fireworks) businesses. We’ve made a compromise, we’ve talked throughout the spring and up to now over what’s best and what would work for us and the community.

Fernando Viramontes, Regional Manager, TNT Fireworks



With 4th of July quickly approaching, Viramontes is hopeful that despite the ban on these types of fireworks they’ll still be able to sell the majority of their inventory for people to enjoy their holiday, safely.



“The safety issue is the stick rockets. Everything else, the aerial’s and so on and so forth, we’re able to sell, so hopefully and economically we can do well.”

